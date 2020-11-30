MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,404 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVDA traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.85. The stock had a trading volume of 154,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

