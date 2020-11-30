MML Investors Services LLC Buys 19,993 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $217.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $222.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

