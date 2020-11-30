MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

