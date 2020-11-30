MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,804 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

