MML Investors Services LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.03. 18,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

