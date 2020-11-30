MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.26 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

