MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.59. 10,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,517. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

