MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $246.54. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,030. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $248.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

