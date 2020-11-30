MML Investors Services LLC Has $23.96 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in AbbVie by 20.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.33. 257,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

