MML Investors Services LLC Has $269.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,445 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $269,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.38. The stock had a trading volume of 119,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $365.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

