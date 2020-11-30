MML Investors Services LLC Has $32.39 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.57. 58,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

