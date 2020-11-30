MML Investors Services LLC Has $40.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.03. 418,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

