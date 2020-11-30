MML Investors Services LLC Has $42.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $89.49. 26,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

