MML Investors Services LLC Has $49.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.41. 23,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

