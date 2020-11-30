MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 556,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

