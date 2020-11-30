MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,495,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,998 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.12. 524,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,745. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

