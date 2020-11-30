MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $319,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.