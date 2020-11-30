MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 42,262 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 379,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 25,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 414,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

