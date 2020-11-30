MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 49,863 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,169. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

