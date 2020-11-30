MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

