MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $151.38. 155,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

