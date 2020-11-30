MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $233,938,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.84. 559,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

