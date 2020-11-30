MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.32. The company had a trading volume of 164,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

