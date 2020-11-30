Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $20.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -91.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,806 shares of company stock worth $43,181,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

