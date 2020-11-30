Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 32,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,804. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

