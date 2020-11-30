Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.62.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $207.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

