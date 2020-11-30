Monero Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $297.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 79.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $884,390.37 and approximately $297.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00662067 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

