Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $127.00 or 0.00662067 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $642.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,772,692 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

