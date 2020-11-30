MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 3% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.06 million and $438.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 9,701,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,588,826 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

