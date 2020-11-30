Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €98.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.67 ($113.73).

ETR:WCH opened at €102.15 ($120.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.18. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

