Morgan Stanley Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

