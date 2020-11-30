Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Volume Hits $590,946.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $590,946.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00399995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.40 or 0.02891294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.