MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $402.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 93.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

