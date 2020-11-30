Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.49 ($0.12), with a volume of 320727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.75. The firm has a market cap of $924,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

About Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST)

Mustang Energy PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business or asset with operations in the energy or natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

