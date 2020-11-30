NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $715.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00073602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00392516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.87 or 0.02892728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.