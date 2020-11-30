National Bank Financial Boosts Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$60.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.77.

TSE LSPD opened at C$71.65 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

