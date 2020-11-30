Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NMM. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

