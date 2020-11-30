NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.02. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.