Nestlé’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

