Newton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $837,335.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Newton has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $837,335.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

