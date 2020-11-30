Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NEXPF stock remained flat at $$18.15 on Monday. Nexi has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

