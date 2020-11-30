Next.exchange Price Down 12.1% This Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00073602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00392516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.87 or 0.02892728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

