Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

