Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Anita Young Algie Sells 75,000 Shares

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,405.50.

Anita Young Algie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Anita Young Algie sold 50,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00.

Shares of CVE:NRM traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. Noram Ventures Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

