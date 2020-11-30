Nord/LB Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €18.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.16 ($19.01).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

