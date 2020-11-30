Nordic American Tankers Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 92.7% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NAT opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

