Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

