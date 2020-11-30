North Fourth Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,000 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.92. 66,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

