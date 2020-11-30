North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys 3,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

North Fourth Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 54.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $224.83. 99,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,319. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.