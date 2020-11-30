North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Sleep Number comprises about 2.4% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.72% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sleep Number by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,704 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 6,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,983. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

